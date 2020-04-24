Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. 6,551,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,448. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,540,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,616,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,242,000 after purchasing an additional 376,000 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 218,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 81,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 166,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

