Croda International (LON:CRDA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,025 ($52.95) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital raised Croda International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Croda International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,735.71 ($62.30).

Shares of CRDA traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,759 ($62.60). 417,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.60. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,368.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,790.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other Croda International news, insider Steve Foots bought 22 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,306 ($56.64) per share, for a total transaction of £947.32 ($1,246.15). Also, insider Keith Layden sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,484 ($58.98), for a total value of £68,470.68 ($90,069.30). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 106 shares of company stock worth $442,924.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

