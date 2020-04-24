CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.13 million.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. 104,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,694. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

