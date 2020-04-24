Cummins (CMI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cummins (NYSE: CMI) recently:

4/20/2020 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $173.00 to $157.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/2/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/23/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $147.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $205.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $157.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CMI traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.32. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

