DDKoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,296.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $30,296.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00027270 BTC on major exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.02574407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00211738 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.