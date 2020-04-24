Dinero Price Hits $0.0001 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Dinero coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Graviex. Dinero has a market cap of $789.76 and $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dinero has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

Dinero (CRYPTO:DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

