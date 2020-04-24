Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) PT Lowered to $33.00

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOOM. BidaskClub cut shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 439,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,779. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $351.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.87 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $442,332.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dmc Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Dmc Global by 37.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 67,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Dmc Global by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dmc Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

