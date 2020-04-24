Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) is MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s 10th Largest Position

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Douglas Emmett makes up about 2.3% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.18% of Douglas Emmett worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,432,000 after acquiring an additional 215,664 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,092,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,640,000 after buying an additional 150,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,440,000 after buying an additional 388,110 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,524,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,826,000 after buying an additional 870,683 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,643,000 after buying an additional 60,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,129. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

