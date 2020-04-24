Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 2,702 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $597,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 23.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.86. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on AON from $265.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.50.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

