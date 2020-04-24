Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,108,271,000 after buying an additional 306,710 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,021,976,000 after buying an additional 333,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,612,618,000 after buying an additional 133,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,903,000 after acquiring an additional 193,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,578,000 after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.83.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,448. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

