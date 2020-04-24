Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MSCI stock traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.89. 489,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.46 and its 200-day moving average is $268.82. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.99. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.43.
In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $274.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.33.
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.
