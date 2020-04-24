Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.89. 489,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.46 and its 200-day moving average is $268.82. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.99. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $274.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.33.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

