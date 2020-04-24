Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,522 shares of company stock worth $662,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, reaching $90.97. 1,080,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,945. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.