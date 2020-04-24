Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Stephens

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stephens from $111.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXP. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.23.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

