Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.35-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.Emcor Group also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$1.35 EPS.

Shares of EME stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53. Emcor Group has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emcor Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EME. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Emcor Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.75.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

