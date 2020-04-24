Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.45-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.86 million.Entegris also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $50.46 on Friday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital restated a positive rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

