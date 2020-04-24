Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 190.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155,507 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.78% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $195,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $110.92. 2,347,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,185. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

