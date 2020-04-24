Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,806 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $210,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 109,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.56. 685,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,852. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

