Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584,051 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $670,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,300,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $350,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

BATS NEAR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.19. 1,798,534 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

