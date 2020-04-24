Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 107,805 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,162,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,805 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.84% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $376,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,409. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.45. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

