Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 526,350 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.68% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $654,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 44,207 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,211,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,949,175. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average of $146.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.85 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

