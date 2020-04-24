Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,647,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,434 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $121,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.84. 957,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,875. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9467 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

