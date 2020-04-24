Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.19% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $715,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.50. The company had a trading volume of 657,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $211.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

