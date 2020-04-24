Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $128,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 529,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.