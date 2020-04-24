Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,883,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.68% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $1,592,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after buying an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after buying an additional 1,978,670 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,841,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,465,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,263. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

