Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $125.80 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,913,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,209 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $125,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.58. 8,452,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,722,863. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

