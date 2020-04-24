Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $193.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,653 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $193,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.41. 703,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,445. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.