Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.16 Billion Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,123,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $2,160,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 405,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.14. 4,759,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,105. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

