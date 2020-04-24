Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $360.39 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 12.79% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $360,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock traded up $3.98 on Friday, reaching $200.34. The stock had a trading volume of 110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.86. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.