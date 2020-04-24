Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $369.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,570,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736,357 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $369,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.51. 1,385,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,832. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

