Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $711.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 713,348 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $711,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 118,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,516,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,241,156. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

