Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,608,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $252,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

VNQ traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. 6,418,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,445,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

