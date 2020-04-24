Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $135,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

SDY stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.24. 563,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,305. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6687 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

