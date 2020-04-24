Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 110,374 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,374 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $328,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.78. The company had a trading volume of 947,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,263. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day moving average is $168.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

