Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,942 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $133,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.