Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 78,662 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,564,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $169,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 46,083 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 64,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.37. 103,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.93. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

