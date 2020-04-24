Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 98,467 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,467 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $241,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,327,000 after buying an additional 156,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after buying an additional 192,701 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after buying an additional 2,440,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,783,000 after buying an additional 196,387 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average of $151.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.