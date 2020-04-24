Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Accenture worth $155,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $175.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,384. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

