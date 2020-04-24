Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,892 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $210,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,147,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,075.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,308,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,732. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.