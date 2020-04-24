Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 59,726 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,726 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $124,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 986,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,926,000 after purchasing an additional 178,902 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 543,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.82. The company had a trading volume of 135,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.