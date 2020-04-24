Eric W. Schreck Buys 4,455 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) SVP Eric W. Schreck bought 4,455 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $24,992.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,730.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $497.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. Analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRST. BidaskClub cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 137,163 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 21,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

