Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.27 million.Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.01-0.02 EPS.

ETH stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,640. The firm has a market cap of $244.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.17. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

ETH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.