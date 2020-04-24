Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,323,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,072,828. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.