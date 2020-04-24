FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.56 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FANUY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of FANUY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

