Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Sells $190,679.32 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.