Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at SunTrust Banks

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $138.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $149.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.75.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,597. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

