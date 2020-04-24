FFD Financial Co. (FFDF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on May 15th

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the bank on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

FFD Financial stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 473. FFD Financial has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06.

Separately, ValuEngine raised FFD Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

