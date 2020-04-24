Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at SunTrust Banks

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price objective raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.76% from the stock’s current price.

FNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of FNF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,800. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $158,261,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 808,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,664,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after buying an additional 620,394 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after buying an additional 553,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8,452.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 531,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,118,000 after purchasing an additional 525,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

