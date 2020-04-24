Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,887,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.38. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

