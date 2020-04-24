Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of FITB opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.37.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.