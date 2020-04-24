First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

First Horizon National stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.86. 189,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

